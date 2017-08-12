Ottilieanne Stroh

LISLE – Ottilieanne Ruth Stroh passed away peacefully in her Lisle home Friday, August 4, 2017 surrounded by her family. She was born August 16, 1932 in Saint Paul, MN. She married Steven Stroh August 4, 1962 in Chicago. She lived in Lisle the past 29 years. Prior to that, she made a home for her family in Dwight; Crawfordsville, IN; Park Forest and Chicago.

She is survived by her husband; daughters, Beth (John) Dukes of Mount Prospect, IL and Cathy Swain of Celina, TX; and grandchildren: Phillip and Kevin Dukes and Allison and Ethan Swain.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Ruth Hoppe; and brothers, John (twin) and Leonard. A Celebration of Life was held for family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Divine Shepard Lutheran Church; Rainbow Hospice / Indigo Team; or your charity of choice.

Arrangements were made by DuPage Cremations & Memorial Chapel.