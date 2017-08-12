GARDNER – Mary Ann Cain, 81, of Gardner passed away Thursday, August 3, 2017 at Presence Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet. Cremation rites have been accorded, and committal services will be Friday, September 1, 2017 at 10 a.m. in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, 20953 W. Hoff Road, Elwood. Family and friends are encouraged to arrive at the cemetery no later than 9:45 a.m. Born November 3, 1935 in Streator, Mary Ann was a daughter of Andrew and Mary Lakatos Wargo. On May 5, 1956, she married Billy Keith Cain in Streator. He preceded her in death on September 20, 2010. Survivors include her children: Debra Marshall of Omaha, Nebraska; George (Lynne) Cain of Dwight; Lynn Fuhrman and Brian Cain, both of Gardner; and 13 grandchildren: Terri (Jeff) Bacon, Sarah (Brian) Lee, Mary (Darren) Johnson, Michael (Deb) Enger, David Enger, George (Michelle) Kiska, Cindy (Travis) Alumbaugh, Shannon Cain, Dylan Cain, Cassie Cain, Brian Cain, Jr., Andrew Cain and Katie Cain. Five great-grandchildren survive: Zoeie Bacon, Christopher Lee, Kyden Johnson, Madyson and Jordan Back, and Abigail and Lily Alumbaugh; along with two sisters: Theresa (the late Francis) Hinshaw of Streator and Frances (the late Roger) Osborn of Titusville, Florida; and several nieces and nephews. Mary Ann was also preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers: Arthur (Eva) Wargo and Richard (Rosella) Wargo. Mary Ann gained em-ployment with Jemco in Gardner in 1972, and retired from the Wilmington facility in 1994. She was a member of the Moose. She enjoyed wire wrapping and jewelry making, as well as playing cards and bowling. Family get-togethers were of utmost importance to her, and she took great pleasure in cooking, especially pizza bread. Mary Ann loved to travel and vacation, and was proud to have been able to visit all 50 States. She will be remembered for the countless arts and crafts she created alongside her cherished grandchildren. Mary Ann was very devoted and loving; she showed kindness to all she met; enjoyed being around family, and her family enjoyed being with her. Family and friends may sign the guestbook, upload photographs, or share Mary Ann’s memorial page online by logging on to:www.ReevesFuneral.com