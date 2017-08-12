Jeannette Corrigan

PONTIAC – Jeannette M. Corrigan, 91, of Pontiac passed away at 6:37 p.m., Tuesday, August 1, 2017 at OSF Saint James – John W. Albrecht Medical Center, Pontiac. She was born June 15, 1926 in Pontiac, daughter of Ernest and Amanda Von Kanel Crego. She married Emmett Michael Corrigan in Dwight June 16, 1947. He passed away August 18, 1987. Survivors include daughters: Diane (Richard) McMunn of Hamden, Conn.; Sharon Corrigan of Flanagan; and Karen (Lawrence) Chapman of Urbandale, Iowa; three grandchildren; and two great-granddaughters. Her parents; one granddaughter; and two brothers also preceded her in death. Jeannette attended Pontiac Grade School and High School, and earned an accounting degree from Gallagher Business School. She worked at the Dwight VA Hospital, Dwight Correctional Center, and Fox Developmental Center before going to Pontiac Correctional Center in accounting. She worked as a receptionist at Evenglow Lodge, sold Avon and volunteered at St. James Hospital. Jeannette was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church; past organist at St. Mary’s; and a member of Perpetual Adoration. Her funeral was Monday, August 7, at 10:30 a.m. in St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Pontiac, with Father David Sabel officiating. Burial: Memorial Park Cemetery, Pontiac. Visitation was Sunday from 4 until 7 p.m. at Duffy-Baier – Snedecor Funeral Home, Pontiac, with the rosary recited at 3:30. Memorials may be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church or St. Mary’s Catholic Grade School. Online condolences may be left at: www.duffyfuneralhome.com