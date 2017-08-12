CHARLOTTE, NC – Glenn William Mertes, 70, passed away Sunday, July 9, 2017 at his home in Charlotte. He was in the company of his loving family and in the devoted care of hospice. A service to celebrate Glenn’s life will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, August 12, in St. Patrick Catholic Church, Ransom. Private interment with military honors will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Loretto. Born May 19, 1947 in Chicago, he was a son of Victor Moritz Mertes and Ethel Mary Rukuslo Mertes. Following graduation from Bradley University with a bachelor in accounting, Glenn was drafted by the U.S. Army. He served during the Vietnam War. He loved bowling and Sunday afternoon football. Glenn truly enjoyed helping people. In his 20 years working third shift at the Arboretum BP, he befriended a countless number of customers. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Sara Shull Mertes of Charlotte; his four daughters: Christine Mertes-Moczynski and her husband, John of West Bend, WI; Mary Mertes Williams and her husband, Eric, of Hampstead, NC; Brittany Mertes Watkins and her husband, Matt, of Monroe, NC; and Carol Mertes of Frederick, MD; and two beloved grandchildren: Tristan and Emily Williams; as well as his sister, Roberta Robbins and her husband, Jack, of Johnsburg, IL. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Ervin Mertes. For those wishing to send memorial gifts, please consider Hospice & Palliative Care of Union County or National Brain Tumor Society – www.braintumor.org Condolences may be offered at www.HarryandBryant Funer alHome.com