Edward Vaughn

ODELL – Edward I. Vaughn, 72, of Odell passed away at 7:03 a.m., Monday, August 7, 2017 in Odell. Cremation rites were accorded. A memorial visitation will take place at the United Methodist Church Thursday, August 10, from 4 until 7 p.m. Edward was born in Streator October 14, 1944, son of Vernon and Mildred Christensen Vaughn. He married Carolyn S. Magers December 4, 1965 in Reddick. She passed away May 7, 2009. Surviving are a daughter, Melissa M. Hapke of St. Charles, Missouri; a son, Jason Vaughn of Odell; brothers: Jim Vaughn of Missouri; Richard Vaughn of Dwight; Alan (Kathy) Vaughn of Penn; sisters: Dorothy (Richard “Skip”) Hahn and Elizabeth “Liz” (Don) Elsey, both of Dwight; and Margaret Bormet of Paxton; a son-in-law, Jamie Power of Ottawa; grandchildren: Kloe Sue Vaughn; Lexie Bennett and Kaitlin, Kylie, Kenzie and Kara Power; and one great-granddaughter, Alayna Delsasso. He was also preceded in death by his parents; and a daughter, Kim S. Power, who passed away December 11, 2015. Ed served in the United States Air Force and worked as a hoist operator for RR Donnelley until he retired. Memorials in honor of Ed may be made to the family. Hager Memorial Home, Dwight, is in charge of arrangements. The guestbook may be signed at: www.hagermemorial.com