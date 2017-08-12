PONTIAC – Delbert C. Holcomb, 56, of Pontiac passed away unexpectedly Thursday, August 3, 2017 at his home. Delbert Clinton was the son of Catherine “Katie” Chaney Holcomb of Marseilles and the late Delbert “Rocky” Holcomb. He will be remembered for his love of all sports, the Chicago Bears, and the St. Louis Cardinals, along with his dog, Sadie. Survivors include his mother, Katie; daughter, Hannah (Derrik) Schwartz of Pontiac; one beautiful granddaughter, Kennedy Joanne Schwartz; two brothers, Kenny H. Holcomb of Pontiac and Danny L. (Ashley) Holcomb of Woodlawn, Tennessee; three sisters: Cathy Rios of Odell; Connie (Ed) Koenig of Braidwood, and Christie (Steve) Russell of Marseilles; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, and two brothers: Jimmy Holcomb and Steve Holcomb. Cremation rites were accorded. Delbert was laid to rest Saturday, August 5, at 3:30 p.m. in the Holcomb family lot in Oakwood Cemetery, Wilmington. His graveside services were conducted along with the graveside services for his brother, Steve. Family and friends may sign the guestbook or share Delbert’s memorial page by logging on to:www.BaskervilleFuneral.com Services were under the direction of Baskerville Funeral Home, Wilmington.