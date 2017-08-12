PONTIAC – Barbara J. Legner, 84, of Pontiac passed away Thursday, August 3, 2017 at 9:42 a.m. at her home. Barbara was born July 25, 1933 in Morris, daughter of Charles A. and Lena Lasse Ely. She married Bernard Legner December 12, 1986 in Flanagan. He survives in Pontiac. Also surviving are her children: Bill (Donna) Skonetski of Blackstone and Mark (Jodi) Skonetski of Chenoa; her sister, Lois Ely of Dwight; grandchildren: Dawn, Shelli, Kurt, Erin, Emily, Kacie, and Sarah; nine great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; great- and great-great-nieces and great- and great-great nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters: Elizabeth Konzelman, Marjorie Ingram, and Lorraine Ely; brother, Charles Ely, Jr.; children: Kevin Lee Skonetski and Beth Ann Hogan; and grandchild, Courtney Ann Hogan. Barbara graduated from Dwight High School, Class of 1951. She worked as a waitress for more than 30 years, with the majority of that time being at the New Log Cabin. She was affiliated with the First Lutheran Church in Pontiac. Barbara enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren, and family. She also enjoyed taking trips to Door County, Wisconsin with her husband, Bernie. Her funeral service was Tuesday, August 8, at 11:30 a.m. at Duffy-Baier-Snedecor Funeral Home in Pontiac with Rev. Gretchen Stinebaugh officiating. Burial: Memorial Park Cemetery, Pontiac. Visitation was Tuesday from 10 a.m. until the 11:30 service. Memorials may be made to Alzheimer’s Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington DC 20090-6011 Online condolences may be made to the family at duffyfuneralhome.com