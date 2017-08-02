Heidemarie G. Strufe

DWIGHT – Heidemarie G. “Heidi” Strufe, 65, of Dwight passed away at 7:20 p.m., Wednesday, July 26, 2017 at Heritage Health in Dwight, surrounded by her loving daughters.

Heidi was born in Molme, Germany April 22, 1952, a daughter of Reinhold and Gerda Beissert Semmler. She married Frederick Strufe July 13, 1991. He survives in Dwight, and her mother survives in Lyons.

Also surviving are daughters: Erin (Dan) Kilmer of Mazon and Molly (Brian) Borrowman of Naperville; brother, Winfried (Joanne) Semmler of Naperville; grandchildren: Emma, John and Addison Kilmer of Mazon and Benjamin and Isaac Borrowman of Naperville.

She was preceded in death by her father.

Heidi attended Morton West High School, where she graduated in 1970. She was a member of the Dwight United Methodist Church.

After raising her daughters, she became a legal secretary for her husband. She enjoyed baking, was an avid reader and could often be found at the local library.

Funeral services were at 11 a.m., Tuesday, August 1, at the Dwight United Methodist Church.

Burial: Oaklawn Cemetery, Dwight.

Visitation was from 9 a.m. until the time of services Tuesday.

Memorials in her name may be left to the charity of the donor’s choice.

The guestbook may be signed at www.hagermemorial.com

Hager Memorial Home in Dwight was in charge of arrangements.