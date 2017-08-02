MORRIS – Faye Nelson, 84, of Morris passed away Friday morning, July 28, 2017 at Regency Care in Morris. Visitation and video tribute will be held Thursday, August 3, from 4 until 7 p.m. at Reeves Funeral Home, 408 E. Washington St., Morris. Funeral services will be held Friday morning at 10 a.m. in the funeral home with Rev. Ed Howe, CR of Immaculate Conception Church officiating. Burial: Mount Carmel Cemetery. Margaret Faye was born January 23, 1933 in Morris, daughter of Frank and Ann Ryan Busaytis. She was raised and educated in Mazon. On August 2, 1952, Faye married Sherwood A. Nelson in St. Patrick Catholic Church, Seneca. She was proud to be a farmer’s wife and dedicated mother. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Morris, belonged to the International Arabian Horse Association, and in years past, bowled in a league. She was active in the Senior Exercise Classes through Morris Hospital, and dearly loved to cook and bake from scratch. Faye took pleasure in traveling with her husband, Sherwood, and daughter, Lisa, to show their Arabian horses, and will be remembered for her overall love of animals. Faye’s home was a sanctuary in which she fed and cared for the deer, and enjoyed her dogs. She cherished spending time with her grandchildren and participating in their activities. Survivors include her four children: Sherry (John) Lundgren of Channahon; Michael Nelson of Charlotte, NC; Pam (Roger) Goodman of Morris; and Lisa (Brian) Jones of Channahon. Five grandchildren: Madison and Jarod Nelson, Kelcie and Andrew Goodman; and Taylor Jones; three great-grandchildren: McKenzie, Trey and Tristan; a sister, Nancy (Bob) Craig; two sisters-in-law, Louise Nelson of Morris and Bertie Nelson of Champaign; and numerous nieces and nephews also survive. Faye was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Sherwood, on July 7, 2010; granddaughter, Tasha Nelson on June 19, 2016; two brothers-in-law, Nolan Nelson and Dale Nelson; and a sister-in-law, Georgene Anderson. Preferred memorials may be made as gifts in Faye’s memory to her family for their distribution to local charities of their choosing, or to a charity of the donor’s choice.

The guestbook may be signed, photographs uploaded, or Faye’s memorial page shared at: www.ReevesFuneral.com