GARDNER – Evelyn Howland, 95, of Gardner passed away Friday, July 28, 2017 at Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge. Visitation will be at the Church of Hope in Gardner Saturday, August 5, from 9 until 11 a.m. with funeral services at 11 a.m. Rev. Jan Chandler will officiate. Interment will follow in Braceville – Gardner Ceme-tery, Braceville. She was born January 8, 1922 in Gardner, daughter of Chris and Bessie Woodland Sorensen. Evelyn was a longtime member of the Church of Hope in Gardner. She served as Treasurer and taught Sunday School when it was First Presbyterian Church. She was a 75-year member of the Order of Eastern Star, Holly Chapter #183 in Gardner. She was previously employed as an office clerk for Uniroyal Chemical in Joliet, and Davis Funeral Home in Gardner. She enjoyed bowling, playing cards, crocheting, talking with friends, watching the Chicago Cubs and NASCAR, and was a great cook. Evelyn will be most remembered for being a wonderful mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Surviving are two sons: Keith (Mary Lou) Howland and Alan Howland, both of Gardner; five grandchildren: Bryan Howland, Dodie Howland, Carrie (Daniel) Conlon, Stephanie Porth and Erica (Guido) Persinger; six great-grandchildren: Justin and Lindsay White, Jonathan and Kaitlyn Gill, Madeline Persinger, and Tyler Porth; and one sister, Helen Marie Olsen of Sugar Land, Texas. Preceding her in death were her husband, Francis Howland, to whom she was married October 5, 1940 in Coal City; two sisters: Eulila Feddersen and Ilene Anderson; three brothers: Lyle Sorensen, Cyrus Sorensen, and Merlin Sorensen; and one great-granddaughter, Mackenzie Persinger.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in her name may be directed to the Church of Hope or to the Gardner Fire Protection District.

