DWIGHT – Rosemary Wilder, 90, of Dwight completed her life's journey Sunday, July 2, 2017 in Dwight. She leaves behind a legacy of love which includes her devoted husband of 69 years, Ron Wilder; three children: Pam (Bill) Manko of Arden Hills, Minnesota; Randy Wilder of Hartsville, Tennessee; and Ronda Wilder of Bloomington; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and many wonderful family members and friends too numerous to count. A Mass of Christian Burial was at 10 a.m., Thursday, July 6, in St. Patrick Catholic Church, Dwight. Visitation was Wednesday, July 5, at Hager Memorial Home in Dwight from 4 until 7 p.m. Memorials in honor of Rosemary may be made to St. Patrick Catholic Church; Hospice of Kankakee Valley; or Heritage Health of Dwight.