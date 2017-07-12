DWIGHT – Merle E. DeLong, 77, of Dwight passed away at 5:59 a.m., Tuesday, July 4, 2017 at his residence. Cremation rites were accorded and a graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, July 13, in Oaklawn Cemetery, Dwight, with Rev. Michael Ebersohl officiating. Merle was born in Dwight May 31, 1940, son of Orin and Ruth Walters DeLong; he married Valerie Storm January 24, 1975. She survives. Other survivors include two children: Shawn (Sherry) DeLong of Dwight and Diana DeLong; one brother, Billy (Judy) DeLong of Wisconsin; brother-in-law, Tracy (Ramona) Storm of Gardner; special aunt, Lillian John-son, and special uncle, Charles Johnson, of Dwight; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers; four sisters; and father-in-law, Ernie Storm; and his mother – in – law, Marge Storm. Merle was a roofer for 30 years, and prior to roofing he was a steeple jack and heavy equipment operator. There wasn’t a machine he couldn’t operate. He loved helping out at the farm for his father- and brother-in-law whenever he could. Merle loved vacationing in the Smoky Mountains. Memorials in his name may be left to Joliet Area Hospice or to a charity of the donor’s choice. His guestbook may be signed at:www.hagermemorial.com Hager Memorial Home, Dwight, is in charge of arrangements.