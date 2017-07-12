Dwight. DWIGHT – Margaret Tanner, 97, of Dwight passed away Tuesday, July 4, 2017 at Heritage Health in Dwight. Cremation rites were accorded and a graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, July 14, in McDowell Cemetery, rural Dwight. Margaret was born in Goodfarm Township June 5, 1920, a daughter of Thomas Maxwell and Louise Marie Jepsen Tanner. She is survived by friends, Mildred Doran and Dorothy Roche of Dwight. She attended Dwight schools and worked for several local establishments including: Ahern and Ahern; the Dwight Women’s Prison; the Veterans Administration; and the Fox Center. After retirement, she spent many winters in Tucson, Arizona, where she made many friends. She enjoyed golf, bridge and reading. She will be missed by all who knew her. Memorials in her name may be left to a charity of the donor’s choice. The guestbook may be signed at: www.hagermemorial.com Hager Memorial Home in Dwight is in charge of arrangements.