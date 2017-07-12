Dorothy Rohlfs

ST. PAUL, KANSAS – Dorothy Joan Rohlfs, 92, of St. Paul, Kansas and formerly of Pontiac was ushered by angels into Heaven Monday, July 3, 2017 at 8:20 a.m. at the Prairie Mission Retirement Village in St. Paul, Kansas. Dorothy was born November 12, 1924 in Pontiac, daughter of Louis and Myrtle Street Ramsey. She married Donald G. Rohlfs February 10, 1944 in Salt Lake City, Utah. He passed away in 1990. She is survived by her children: Ronald D. (Nancy) Rohlfs of Plainfield; Judith A. (Charles) Diskin of St. Paul, Kansas; Barbara J. (Joseph) Cahill of Aurora, Colorado; and Edward E. (Janet) Rohlfs of Mount Vernon; one brother, Marshal (Alice) Ramsey of Chenoa; 15 beloved grandchildren; 41 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donald; five brothers; and five sisters. Dorothy, who was known as Dode by many, lived a long and fruitful life as a dedicated and loving wife, mother and grandmother. She and her husband were longtime residents of rural Dwight and Pontiac, and subsequent to her husband’s death she lived in St. Paul, Kansas for many years. In addition to raising her four children, she worked at the Dwight Reformatory for Women and the Pontiac State Penitentiary. A graveside service was held Monday, July 10, at 10 a.m. in Memorial Park Cemetery, Pontiac, with Rev. Tom Goodell officiating. Visitation was from 6:30 until 8 p.m., Sunday, at Duffy – Baier – Snedecor Funeral Home, Pontiac. Memorials may be made to the Prairie Mission Retirement Village, 242 Carroll St., St. Paul, Kansas 66771. Online condolences may be made to the family at:duffyfuneralhome.com