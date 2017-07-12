DWIGHT – Donna D. Davis, 77, of Dwight passed away Thursday, July 6, 2017 at Joliet Area Community Hospice in Joliet. Visitation is Thursday, July 13, at Kosary Funeral Home, 9837 S. Kedzie Ave., Evergreen Park, from 3 until 9 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Most Holy Redeemer Church, 9525 Lawndale Ave., Evergreen Park, Friday, July 14, at 10:30 a.m. Burial: Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Alsip. Donna is survived by her daughter, Jennifer (Martin) Soellner; son, David J. (Maria Paras) Augustus; grandchildren: Grant M. Augustus and Jillian P. Kramer; a sister, Jean M. Richine; and brothers: Jerry Hannon and Thomas Hannon. She was predeceased by her parents; husband, John G. Davis; brothers: Marshall and Robert Hannon; sister, Joan Atchley; and her companion, Jerry Coleman. Born in Chicago March 11, 1940, Donna was a daughter of Marshall and Elsie Meyer Hannon. She had a long career as a tax preparer before retiring. Donna had a keen eye for artwork and design aesthetics and took pleasure in decorating, flower gardening, and traveling throughout her lifetime. Living in Monroe, Wisconsin; LaGrange, and Carbondale before settling in Dwight, she held a special place in her heart for her beloved dogs. Online condolences and remembrances may be shared with the family at:www.kosary.com