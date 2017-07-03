Two Dwight Antique Stores To Open July 1

For those who have a passion for antiques, area shoppers can now experience the convenience of not one, but two antique stores opening July 1 in Dwight. Bill Sole of Dwight and Bob de Oliviera are certainly two people with a passion for antiques. They are the co-owners and operators of Village Hall Antiques at 1916 Chippewa (old village hall) and Antiques on Route 66 at 416 W. James Street. Both Sole and de Oliviera have been collecting antiques for many years, including pen and ink art, dishes, furniture and paintings. “We have a lot of fun going to shows all over the country and Europe,” de Oliviera said. But the store is not just for selling the items the duo collects at auctions. “We have several vendors with spaces selling antiques, collectibles and vintage items,” Sole said. A grand opening for the stores will be Saturday, July 1 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Regular store hours will be Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. That day will feature a discount on items, Sole said. The two stores combined feature a space of nearly 5,000 square feet, with 3,600 at Chippewa Street and 1,200 at James Street. The duo is seeking more potential vendors. Interested people can call the shops at (815) 935-2119. The stores will be staffed by some of the vendors and Sole and de Oliviera.