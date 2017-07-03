Terry R. Snodgrass

COLLINSVILLE, IL – Terry Russell Snodgrass, 57, of Collinsville passed away Friday, June 16, 2017 at his home. He was born December 16, 1959 in Gardner, son of Bobby Joe and Irene Harvey Snodgrass. He was a dedicated paramedic, who worked for the Abbott Ambulance Service for many years. He had also worked for the Pinckneyville Ambulance Service in Pinckneyville. He was a faithful member of Christ United Methodist Church and the security team in Fairview Heights. Surviving are his wife, Dottie Gilmore Snodgrass, who he married August 10, 2011; his children: Russell “Rusty” (Lindsey) Snodgrass and Taylor Snodgrass, both of St. Louis, Missouri; Adam Rodawald and Kathryn (Bobby) Price, both of Collinsville; three grandchildren: Hayle, Landon and Hayden; a brother, Bobby Joe (Sandy) Snodgrass of Coulterville; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Darla Sue Hahn Talbert (nee Wares). His funeral services were Wednesday, June 21, at 10 a.m. in Christ United Methodist Church, Fairview Heights. Rev. Shane Bishop officiated. Interment followed in Coulterville City Cemetery in Coulterville.

Visitation was from 4 until 8 p.m., Tuesday, at the Herr Funeral Home in Collinsville, and from 9 until 10 a.m. Wednesday in the Church.

Memorials may be given to the Christ United Methodist Church in Fair-view Heights, and condolences may be expressed at www.herrfuneral.com