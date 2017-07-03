JOLIET – Irene M. Allen, 93, of Joliet passed away Sunday, June 18, 2017 at Heritage Health in Dwight. Irene was born April 5, 1924 in Taylor Springs, Illinois, daughter of Andrew and Anna Trusa Krull. She was raised and educated in Mazon; graduated from Coal City High School; and went on to attend the University of Illinois, where she earned her bachelor’s degree in 1946. On May 4, 1947, Irene married Robert B. Allen in Assumption Catholic Church in Coal City, and together they just celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary. Irene worked for the family business, Allen Bottling Company, and later in life enjoyed employment in retail sampling commerce. She was a member of St. Paul the Apostle Parish in Joliet, where she participated in the Paulites, and over the years was active in the Joliet Catholic Mothers Club, TOPS, 4-H, the Joliet Artists League, and the Artists of the Greenhouse. Irene was a talented artist, whose talents also carried over into the kitchen, where she took great pleasure in baking, and was awarded for her Banana Creme Pie. Her creativity and gifts did not end there, as she had a tremendous ability to sew and was an accomplished seamstress. Irene was also proud to have been a finalist in the Ms. Illinois Senior Citizens Pageant. Survivors include her husband of 70 years, Robert B. Allen, Sr.; six children: Robert B., Jr. (Sheila) Allen of Mazon; Larry (Laurie) Allen and David (Jacque) Allen, both of Carbon Hill; Kathy (Sam) Cindrich of Wilmington; Charlie Allen of Braceville; and Andy Allen of Atlanta, Georgia. Also surviving are 13 grandchildren: Bart, Ben, Luke, John, Brad, Ryan, Kate, Nate, Jill, Kevin, William, Arianna and Ava; 12 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews; as well as her dear friend and caregiver, Paula Spurgeon of Coal City. Irene was preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Joshua Allen; sister, Mary Ann Newcomb; brother, A. Robert Krull; and nephew, Andrew Krull. The family received friends at Assumption Parish – Berst Center in Coal City Thursday, June 22, from 9:30 a.m. until the 11:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial celebrated by Rev. Robert Noesen. Burial: Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood. Irene’s grandsons served as pallbearers. Preferred memorials may be made as gifts in Irene’s memory to the Assumption Catholic Church Building Fund, 195 S. Kankakee St., Coal City, IL 60416. Family and friends may sign the guestbook, upload photographs, or share Irene’s memorial page online by logging on to www.ReevesFuneral.com Arrangements were made under the direction of Reeves Funeral Homes, Ltd., Coal City.