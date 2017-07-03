BRACEVILLE – Deborah Kay Dart, 61, of Braceville passed away Friday, June 16, 2017 at Presence St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet. Cremation rites were accorded. Private services will be held at a later date. Deborah was born June 4, 1956 in Joliet. She greatly enjoyed operating an in-home daycare in her Braceville home for several years. She also enjoyed camping in Indiana with her husband, Paul, and caring for her plants. Surviving are her son, Timothy (Corinne) Yeates of Braceville; seven grandchildren: Justine, Makayla, Kenny, Wyatt, Jacquline, Courtney and Garrett; two great-grandchildren, Ava and Zoe; two sisters: Patti (Gill) Anderson of Shorewood and Brenda Yeates of Joliet; one brother, Randy (Jennifer) Yeates of Joliet; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceding her in death were her husband, Paul Dart, Sr., who she married June 1, 1985 in Plainfield; father, Richard Yeates; and brother, Ronnie Yeates. R.W. Patterson Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.

