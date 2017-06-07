RANSOM – Duane G. Barschdorf, 81, of Ransom passed away Monday, May 29, 2017. Duane was born November 5, 1935 in Morris, son of Henry L. and Mary Flatness Barschdorf. He married Carole Bumgarner June 8, 1958 in the Mazon United Methodist Church. She survives in Ransom. He is survived by a daughter, Susan (David) Andree of Blackstone; sons: Gary (Linda) Barschdorf of Ransom; Steven (Lori) Barschdorf of Bridgeman, Michigan; Rick Barschdorf of Ransom; sisters: Janice Johnson of Nevada, IL; Gloria Barschdorf of Denver, Colorado; 10 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. Duane was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Gerald Barschdorf. He was a member of the Dwight United Methodist Church; the church Men’s Group; Mazon Masonic Lodge, serving as Worshipful Master for a time; the Grundy County Farm Bureau, Highland 4-H Club, and the Dwight Grade School Board. He also served on the Board of Directors of the Ransom Farmers Elevator and was a sales representative for Archer Petroleum for more than 50 years. He enjoyed attending Farm Progress Shows and sharing a cup of coffee in the morning with many friends. He was a lifelong blood donor. His great passion was tractor restoration as well as jeeps and cars. He took great pride in his role in pioneering the no-till process for soil conservation and solar power. His machine shed was one of the first ones in Illinois to have solar power. In his early years he enjoyed boating and skiing and spent many years as a pilot and a member of Flying Farmers. Funeral services were Saturday, June 3, at 11 a.m., in the Dwight United Methodist Church with Pastor Lance Leeds officiating. Burial: Oaklawn Cemetery, Dwight. Visitation was Friday, June 2, from 4 until 7 p.m. at Hager Memorial Home, Dwight. Memorials in honor of Duane may be made to the United Methodist Church and online condolences may be made at: www.hagermemorial.com