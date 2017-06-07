BONFIELD – Travis Papineau, 41, of Bonfield passed away unexpectedly Monday, May 29, 2017 at his home. A private family visitation was held, and cremation rites were accorded. Travis was born June 21, 1975 in Kankakee, son of Earl Robert Papineau of Gardner and Deborah (nee Turner) of Salem, Arkansas. He was raised and educated in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and worked as a self-employed carpenter. Travis was a car enthusiast, especially of Ford Mustangs, and was a fan of LSU. Survivors include his parents; one son, Taylor Crichton of Bon-field; his paternal grandmother, Theresa Papineau of Bonfield; brothers and sisters: Rodney Ulm of Carmel, Indiana; Teri Cento of Indianapolis, Indiana; Nicole Lord of Clinton; and Kelly Papineau of Louisiana; as well as several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Robert Papineau; and maternal grandparents, Elmer and Marie Turner. Arrangements were made under the direction and care of Baskerville Funeral Home in Wilmington.