PONTIAC – Raymond L. Friant, 77, of Pontiac and formerly of Dwight, passed away Thursday, June 1, 2017 in Bloomington surrounded by his family. Visitation will be from 5 until 7 p.m., Friday, June 9, at Hager Memorial Home in Dwight. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 10, in the First Congregational United Church of Christ in Dwight with Pastor Connie Moodie officiating. According to Raymond’s wishes, cremation rites have been accorded. Private family burial will take place in Memorial Park Cemetery, rural Pontiac, at a later date. Raymond was born November 4, 1939 in Pontiac, son of Raymond L. and LaDonna Wolf Friant. He joined the United States Air Force in November, 1957 and was honorably discharged in May, 1962, having served four-and-a-half years. Most of those years were spent at Kirtland Air Force Base in Albuquerque, New Mexico. On December 28, 1961 he married his high school sweetheart, Marcia Holzhauer, in Queen of Heaven Church in Albuquerque. Father Joseph E. LaRue presided. Attendants were O.V. and Dolly Shaun, close friends of the bride and groom. They returned to Illinois in 1962. In 1968, they moved to Dwight, where they settled on a farm southeast of town, where they lived for 47 years. They moved to Pontiac in September, 2016. He worked for the State of Illinois more than 30 years, retiring in 2002. He is survived by his wife, Marcia; daughters: Anne M. (Richard) McWhorter of Bloomington and Laura C. Haynes of Bradley; a son, David R. (Colleen) Friant of Poynette, Wisconsin; a sister, Linda L. Minar of Pontiac; sister-in-law, Carole (Jim) Lindor; brother-in-law, Dennis (Rose) Holzhauer; four grandchildren: Megan N. Friant, Joshua D. Friant, Haley N. Haynes and Bryan P. Haynes; three step-grandchildren; and his beloved companion, Wrigley. He was preceded in death by his parents and one grandson, Tyler Ryan Friant. Memorials in honor of Raymond may be made to the American Diabetes Association; and online condolences may be made at: www.hagermemorial.com