John R. Clausen

DWIGHT – John Raymond Clausen, 88, of Dwight passed away peacefully at home after a short illness, surrounded by his seven children and his wife of 66 years, Edith Lorraine Claus-en, Saturday, June 3, 2017. John was born August 3, 1928 in Dwight, son of Carl and Laura Clausen. He was the youngest of 12 children. He was educated in Dwight schools, graduating from Dwight High School in 1946; joining the Seabees (US Navy) after graduation. He was stationed in Adak, Alaska for two years before transferring to the Great Lakes Naval Station, serving until September 1951. After discharge from the Navy, John worked for a brief time at U.S. Rubber in Joliet, before joining C. M. Clausen and Sons, working with his father and brothers as a journeyman carpenter until starting Clausen Electric in 1960. In 1980, John went to work as an electrician at the William Fox Children’s Center, retiring in 1990. He also served as Electrical Inspector for the Village of Dwight for many years before retiring altogether in 2015. John married Edith Margaron February 3, 1951. They lived at 125 West Chippewa Street in Dwight, the house he had lived in since he was one year old, until 2007 when they moved to 118 Julie Drive in Dwight. Their love produced seven children: Kathryn (Russell) Middleton, Regina (Donald) Olesen, Paul (Ginny Rice), Cheryl Banks, Cynthia Frickey, Mark (Cathee Abel), and Mary (Darrell) Murphy; 18 grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren (so far). John was predeceased by his parents; 11 brothers and sisters; and son-in-law, Michael Frickey. John loved spending time with his wife, his children and grandchildren, and in recent years, his great-grandchildren; watching the White Sox and the Cubs, along with the Bears on television, and golfing. He is also famous within the family for his woodworking, especially for his pepper mills and bowls. For many years, John was known for singing the “Star Spangled Banner” and other patriotic songs at many civic events in town, and for singing the “Our Father” at weddings and funerals. His last performance was December 7, 2015 at Christmas Under the Windmill, when he was 87 years old. John was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Dwight for most of his life, and was a member of the Knights of Columbus for many years. He was both president of Lodge 34 and of the Midwest District of the Danish Brotherhood of America. He will be greatly missed by many, many nieces, nephews and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated by Father Chris Haake in St. Patrick Catholic Church at 11 a.m., Tuesday, June 6. Burial was in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Dwight, with full military rites. Visitation was from 4 until 7 p.m., Monday, June 5, in St. Patrick Catholic Church. The rosary was recited at 3:15 p.m. Memorials in honor of John may be made to St. Patrick Catholic Church or the Danish Brotherhood. Online condolences may be left at: www.hagermemorial.com