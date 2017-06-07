BRACEVILLE – George Richard Lestina III, 41, of Braceville and a longtime resident of Braidwood, passed away Saturday, May 27, 2017 in Braceville. He was born August 19, 1975 in Joliet. He graduated from Reed Custer High School in Braidwood, and was currently employed at Fisher Auto Parts in Braceville. He was previously employed at Rovanco Corporation in Shorewood for 13 years. George overcame testicular cancer at the age of 31. Surviving are his daughter, Kristi Lestina of Braidwood; mother, Judy Jones (Neal) Smolik of Braceville; father, George (Marilyn) Lestina, Jr. of Braidwood; grandfather, George Lestina, Sr. of Braidwood; sister, Stephanie (Nathan) Bolz, and brother, Douglas Blaser, both of Shorewood. Preceding him in death were his grandmothers, Joyce Lestina and Forrest Fern Jones; and grandfather, Tom E. Jones. Cremation rites have been accorded. Memorial services were at the R.W. Patterson Funeral Home Monday, June 5, at 7 p.m. with visitation three hours preceding services. Inurnment: private. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in his name may be directed to a fund to be used for his daughter’s education.