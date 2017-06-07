DWIGHT – Edward R. Larsen, 100, of Dwight passed away Friday, June 2, 2017 at Heritage Health in Dwight. Edward was born August 15, 1916 in Chicago, son of Frank and Anna Sporay Larsen. He married Peggy Richardson in Dwight in 1975. She preceded him in death. He is survived by a step-daughter, Sharon (Joel) Francis of Dwight; daughter, Judy (Jerry) Foss of St. Francis, Illinois; step-grandchildren, John Francis of Joliet and Laura (Joe) Dolan of Washington, Illinois. He was also preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Shirley Smith. He graduated from Dwight Township High School, where he played on the high school football team. He worked as conductor for GM&O and BNO railroads. He also served on the Board of Trade in Chicago. He served in the United States Army during World War II in the South Pacific, where he earned a Combat Badge, and the award for Good Conduct. Edward was a great lover of animals and could often be seen taking drives around town with his faithful companions. Funeral services were at 11 a.m., Tuesday, June 6, at Hager Memorial Home in Dwight with Pastor Lance Leeds officiating. Burial: OaklawnCemetery, Dwight. Visitation was from 10 a.m., Tuesday, until the time of services. Memorials in honor of Edward may be made to the Livingston County Humane Society, and online condolences may be made at: www.hagermemorial.com