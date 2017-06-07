Calvin Grieff

MAZON – Calvin Mark Grieff, 61, of Mazon passed away peacefully at home Friday, June 2, 2017. Visitation will be Thursday, June 8, from 4 until 7 p.m. at the U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home, 301 W. Washington St., Morris. Enhanced video tributes will be played throughout the visitation. A Celebration of Calvin’s Life will be Friday, June 9, at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home, officiated by Pastor Steve Larson of the First Baptist Church of Morris. Interment will be in Aux Sable Cemetery with military honors presented by Mazon American Legion. Born in Morris Hospital November 6, 1955, Calvin was the son of Alvin and Virginia Grieff. He served with the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War from 1974-1977. He was honorably discharged in 1977. He learned homebuilding from his father, Alvin; his uncle, Otto; and many others. He remodeled his first home in Mazon and later built his forever home in the countryside that he loved. He worked with his father-in-law, Jim Williams, in the tiling business; later at FS Grainco. In 1994, Calvin went to work at Caterpillar like his brother, Clint, and his dad, Alvin, had done. He was considered a “Mac-Gyver” guy by many. He loved to fish, and was redoing his fishing boat when he passed. He loved his family and his dog, Phoenix Grieff, who misses him terribly. He is survived by his wife, Connie, who he married April 23, 1977; daughters: Catee (Dean) Suominen and Juliette (Tim) Stratz; son, Kaleb; grandkids: KylerWalle, Kaden Jolly, and Amethyst Stratz; brother, Clinton (Kim) Grieff and family of Fargo, N.D.; sister – in – law, Sherry (Richard) Beck; brother-in-law, Jim (Kim) Williams; nieces and nephews and their families; and many cousins and dear friends. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, and his brother, Tom. Memorials may be made in Calvin’s name to a recipient of the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be directed to the family by visiting: www.ucdaviscallahan.com