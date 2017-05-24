Patricia Gustina Kiska

BRAIDWOOD – Patricia Gustina “Patti” Kiska, 67, of Braidwood and formerly of Springfield, passed away at 7:05 a.m., Sunday, May 21, 2017 at Morris Hospital in Morris. Visitation and Funeral Ceremony: Family will receive friends from 10 until 11:15 a.m., Friday, May 26, with the Funeral Ceremony beginning at 11:30 a.m. at Kirlin-Egan and Butler Funeral Home, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield. Burial will follow in Camp Butler National Cemetery. Patricia was born November 14, 1949 in Springfield, daughter of Gustave Obert and Dorothy Mae Weyrauch Mohn. She married Alois “Gene” Kiska November 27, 1987. He

proceeded her in death on January 5, 2009. Patricia was employed as a CNA and Director of Housekeeping at Villa West in Sherman and as a CNA in several private settings. She was an avid Jeff Gordon, NASCAR, Chicago Bears, Chicago Blackhawks, and Chicago Cubs fan; enjoyed fishing, playing cards and games. She especially loved watching her grandchildren play sports and being with her family. She is survived by her sons, John (wife, Lin) Hopwood of Gardner and Rick (wife, Brandi) Hop-wood of Wilmington; and six grandchildren: Jeremy, Shane, Emily, Kailey, Keaton and Kade; one aunt; two uncles; several nieces, nephews and cousins; and lifelong friends, Butch, Sarah and Nancy. She was also preceded in death by her parents; and three brothers: Gus, John and Terry Mohn. You may visit: butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.