LeRoy A. Gilmoure

MAZON – LeRoy A. “Tuffy” Gilmoure gave God his hand to be with Him on Sunday, May 14, 2017 at the age of 93. He passed away peacefully in Regency Care of Morris. He was born November 27, 1923 in Mazon, son of John and Alice Cole Gilmoure. Raised and educated in Mazon, LeRoy attended the Gibson Country School and Mazon High School, Class of 1942. He married the love of his life, Velda Wolfe from Dwight, June 14, 1944. Tuffy proudly served his country in the United States Army Infantry Division for two-and-a-half years in the European Theatre: Normandy, France; Germany; England; and Holland with the 8th Division. After hospitalization, he was sent to Holland to the 481st Airborne Division. He was honorably discharged March 11, 1944. LeRoy built many homes in the area. He loved making furniture and creating things. He belonged to the Mazon Methodist Church, the Mazon American Legion Post 352, the Local Carpenters Union, and the Royal Order of Moose. He was Commander of the American Legion, and was a very active member for 52 years. He also served for 12 years on the MVK Grade School Board. Tuffy loved dancing and Big Band music. He will be remembered by his beautiful smile and his hats; his good nature and his love for people, always willing to help anyone. He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Velda; his son, Norman; several nieces and nephews; and a special niece, Karen Gilmoure. Preceding him in death were his daughter-in-law, Terri Gilmoure “his girl”; his parents; two brothers, Henry (Ruth) and Lenord (Ozene) Gilmoure; and two nephews, Ken and Loren Gilmoure. A Celebration of LeRoy’s Life was Saturday, May 20, at 10:30 a.m. in the Park Street Congregational Church of Christ in Mazon, officiated by Pastor Tyler Carrell. Inurnment: Ward Cemetery, Verona. Military honors were presented by Mazon American Legion Post 352. Visitation was May 19 from 4 until 8 p.m. at the U.C. Davis – Callahan Funeral Home, Morris, and for one hour preceding the service in the church. Preferred memorials may be made in LeRoy’s name to the Park Street Congregational Church. Online condolences may be directed to the family by visiting www.ucdaviscallahan.com