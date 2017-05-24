JOLIET – Edward A. Kelly, 94, of Joliet passed away Saturday, May 20, 2017 at Rosewood Care Center, Joliet. Visitation will be Wednesday, May 24, 2017 from 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Baskerville Funeral Home, 700 E. Kahler Road in Wilmington. Burial with military honors will follow in Oakwood Cemetery, Wilmington. He was born August 4, 1922 in Seattle, Washington, son of Thomas Arthur and Florence V. Waggoner Kelly. He went on to honorably serve in the US Navy, and retired from US Steel Corp. as a lathe operator. Ed was a man of few words, and will be remembered as a true gentle man. He is survived by one step-sister, Florence Kennedy of Braceville; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters: Florence “Toots” (J.R.) Cushing and Marguerite (James) Anderson; one brother, Donald Kelly; one half-sister, Dorothy Jean Kelly; two half-brothers: Robert Kelly and Leroy Kelly; and two step-sisters: Harriet Marcotte and Leila Vilt. Preferred memorials may be made as gifts in Ed’s Memory to a charity of the donor’s choosing. Family and friends may sign the guestbook, upload photographs or share Ed’s memorial page online by logging on to: www.BaskervilleFuneral.com