DWIGHT – Dorothy Leskanich, 82, of Dwight passed away Thursday, May 18, 2017 in rural Dwight. Dorothy was born May 29, 1934 in Grand Ridge, daughter of Andrew and Margaret Burash Hanusik. She married Richard Leskanich September 3, 1955 in St. Stephen’s Church, Streator. He passed away June 24, 2010. She is survived by daughters: Jean (Ken) Gamble of Dwight; Joyce Weller of Vernon Hills; Kathleen (Larry Jr.) Ferguson of Dwight; Carol (Wendell, Jr.) Robson, of Coal City; sons: James (Nancy) Leskanich and David Leskanich, both of Dwight; sisters: Marcella (Edward) Leskanich of Ancona and Alice Schultz of Streator; 18 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren. Dorothy was also preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Patricia Kovac. She was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Dwight and a longtime member of the Altar & Rosary Society. Dorothy loved farming the land with Richard and even continued to help farm after he passed. She also enjoyed cooking, baking, cake decorating, sewing and fishing. She gardened and canned like nobody’s business. Richard and Dorothy traveled all over the United States and took several trips outside of the country. She avidly watched General Hospital and her children tried to remember to not call at 2 p.m. She will be greatly missed by her friends and family. A Mass of Christian Burial was officiated by Father Chris Haake in St. Patrick Catholic Church, Dwight, at 10 a.m., Monday, May 22. Burial was in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Dwight, with Dorothy’s grandsons serving as pallbearers. Visitation was Sunday from 2 until 5 p.m. at Hager Memorial Home, Dwight, with a prayer service at 1:45 p.m. Memorials in honor of Dorothy may be made to St. Patrick Catholic Church. Online condolences may be made at: www.hagermemorial.com