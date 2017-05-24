ODELL – Celeste Danielle Brown, 20, of Odell passed away Saturday, May 20, 2017 at 11 a.m. at Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee.

Visitation will be Thursday, May 25, from 1 until 5 p.m. at Duffy – Baier – Snedecor Funeral Home, Pontiac.

Her funeral service will be at 5 p.m. at the Funeral Home.

She was born October 30, 1996 in Joliet, daughter of Michael Brown, Jr. and Jamie Hundley Brown. They survive in Odell.

Also surviving are her fiance, Lucas Lawrence Ellis of Joliet; brothers: Michael Brown, Kaleb Brown and Gabriel Brown, all of Odell; sisters: Emerald Brown of Washington, IL; and Autumn Brown of Odell; her future father- and mother-in-law, Alan and Arlene Chrossfield of Joliet; and future brother-in-law, Robert Ellis II of Joliet.

Her grandfather, Mike Papes of Diamond; great-grandparents: Delores Gie-rut of Boynton Beach, FL and Elizabeth Smutnak of California; nephew, Allen Craig; godchild, Cayden Hill; her beloved dog, Jax; and several aunts, uncles and cousins also survive.

She was preceded in death by four grandparents: Michael U. Brown, Sr., Donna Brown, Richard S. Hundley, and Rosemary Kolakowski; and one sister, Ashley Platt.

A graduate of Pontiac Township High School, Class of 2015, Celeste was attending Joliet Junior College for her nursing degree.

She had been employed at the Dwight Country Club the past five years, and was a store manager at Justice in Joliet.

Celeste was a member of the Pontiac Township High School Dance Team, Ambassador of Route 66 for Special Olympics, received the Principal’s Award in 8th grade, and the Outstanding Peer Partner Award in 2013-2015.

Anyone who knew Celeste loved her and she loved them in return. She was the most loving and caring person and it reflected in how she lived. She loved working with all the students in Peers In Action and aspired to be a surgical nurse. It would have been a fitting career being that she lived for taking care of other people and always put everyone else’s needs before her own.

The limitations of language do not allow anyone to fully express what Celeste meant to them and how wonderful she was. She was and always will be an inspiration to how we can all make the world a better place in our own lives.

Memorials may be made to the family.

Online condolences may be made to the family at:

duffyfuneralhome.com