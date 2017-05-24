DWIGHT – Carl L. Sipes, Sr., 102, of Dwight passed away peacefully surrounded by his family Tuesday, May 16, 2017 in Dwight. Carl was born February 27, 1915 in Ripley, Tennessee, son of Billy and Rosie Lee Needham Sipes. He married Imogene Copeland July 7, 1951 in Piggott, Arkansas. She survives in Dwight. He is also survived by daughters: Peggy Sipes of Dwight; Doris (Richard) Thompson of Wetumpka, Alabama; Betty Sassenger of Dwight; Joanie (David) Cleeton of Mazon; and a son, William Andrew “Andy” (Tammy) of Forrest. Grandchildren: Jill Meyers, Joshua Thompson, Jody (Malcolm) Strickland, Jacob (Mallory) Thompson, Carl III (Kendra) Sipes, Ashley Bozue, Lauren (Jon) Pree, Leslie Sassenger, James Sassenger, Jennifer (Jerry) Miller, Tiffany (Chad) Larsen, Samantha Sipes, Thomas Sipes and Sydney Sipes; 22 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren also survive. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Patsy Zimmerman; son, Carl Sipes, Jr.; three brothers and three sisters. Carl retired from RR Donnelley in Dwight. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He also loved reminiscing and telling stories from times past. Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Saturday, May 20, in First Baptist Church, Dwight, with Pastor Daniel Woodward officiating. Burial: McDowell Cemetery, rural Dwight. Visitation was from 5 until 7 p.m., Friday, at Hager Memorial Home, Dwight, and at the church Saturday for one hour preceding services. Memorials in honor of Carl may be made to the family or the First Baptist Church, Dwight. Online condolences may be made at www.hagermemorial.com