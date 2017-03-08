Dwight IL – Serving the area since 1999 / 815-584-1901
No Magic for ISU…yet
My team rooting interest over this past year finally ran out. First it was the Cubs ending the incredible drought of 108 years and finally capturing the world series. There was definitely some magic in the air for that to take place. Then that was followed up by the New England Patriots, down 28-3, coming back to win the Super Bowl. It’s the biggest comeback ever in a Super Bowl, also incredible and honestly still unbelievable that it took place.
Yesterday I decided to make the trip down to St. Louis to cheer on my alma mater, Illinois State against the Wichita Shockers in the Missouri Valley Conference Championship game. Unfortunately they fell behind early 10-2, and then spent the rest of the game fighting an uphill battle against just an all around better Wichita State team.
This isn’t the first time that I’ve attended an Illinois State championship game, I also went to Texas when they advanced to the national championship game for football; and went to St. Louis two years ago when they played in the conference tournament championship game.
Then if you count the two intramural championship games that I’ve personally played in that brings me to a grand total of 0-5 in any championship game that I’ve attended that has involved Illinois State.
Maybe the sport gods gave me too much with the Cubs and the Patriots this year, and it was only fair that Illinois State fell short in this big game.
Now that they missed their chance at the automatic bid to the tournament, it becomes a waiting game until next Sunday to see if they are selected by the selection committee to partake in the tournament.