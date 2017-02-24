BRAIDWOOD – Steve Debelak, 55, of Braidwood passed away Monday, February 13, 2017 at Presence Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet. Steve Albert was born August 6, 1961 in Morris, son of Barbara Ann Nowman and Albert B. Debelak. He was raised and educated in Braceville, and graduated from Gardner South Wilmington High School with the class of 1979. He worked as a fork lift operator for Caterpillar in Joliet for many years, and most recently for Home Depot Logistics Center in Elwood. He was a member of Area Number One Outdoor Club of Coal City, and enjoyed spending time outdoors ice fishing and hunting for fossils. Steve liked to put together model classic cars, looked forward to his annual trips to the Sandwich Fair, and never missed an Ides of March Concert if it were in a 100 mile radius. Survivors include his parents: Barbara Nowman of Camden, Indiana and Albert (Donna May) Debelak of Coal City; brothers and sister: Walter (Carina) Debelak of East Brooklyn; Eric (Sheila) Debelak of Marengo; Gina Debelak of Selma, Alabama; and Matt (Dawn) Debelak of Gardner; a half-sister, Cindy Gremar of Coal City; his loving companion, Lisa Sexton of Braidwood, and her daughter and grandson, Jennifer Sternal and Joey Sternal, both of Channahon; several aunts and uncles; numerous nieces and nephews; and his four-legged friend, Prizzie. Per Steve’s wishes, cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial visitation and video tribute were held Friday, February 17, from 3 until 7 p.m. at Reeves Funeral Home, Coal City. Preferred memorials may be made in Steve’s memory to Braidwood Coalition for A Healthy Community. Family and friends may sign the on-line guestbook, upload photographs, or share Steve’s memorial page by logging on to: www.ReevesFuneral.com