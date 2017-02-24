STREATOR – Linda E. Pratt, 67, of Streator passed away Thursday, February 9, 2017 in Peoria. A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated in St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, Streator, Wednesday, February 15. She was born November 17, 1949 in Rutland, daughter of William and Mildred Comer Cleary. She married Dale Pratt June 24, 1983. Her husband survives along with six children; 25 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren. She attended school in Rutland, and retired from Fox Developmental Center in Dwight. After retirement, she volunteered with the Streator Homeless Shelter, Salvation Army, and the Crisis Hotline. Memorials may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.