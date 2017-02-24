DWIGHT – Julie Lynn Smith, 54, of Dwight passed away Wednesday, February 15, 2017 at Presence St. Joseph Medical Center with her loving family by her side. As it was her wish, cremation rites have been accorded. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Julie was born in Streator March 23, 1962, daughter of Leslie O. and Janet Ann Cleary Smith. A lifelong resident of Dwight, she was a graduate of Dwight Township High School. Julie loved her job as a Mental Health Technician at Fox Develop-mental Center, where she worked the past 30 years, caring for everyone as if they were family. She was a devoted Chicago Bears and Cubs fan. Surviving are her father; siblings: Mary (Jim) Perkins of Dwight; Regina King of Chenoa; Paul (Kelly) Smith of Channahon; Pam (Kevin) Peterson, Cathy (Bill) Oelschlager and Amy Smith, all of Dwight; and Maggie (Ed) Krischel of Joliet. Her two aunts, Peg (Jim) Watters and Katie (Joe) Hagemann; several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive. She was preceded in death by her mother; maternal and paternal grandparents; and her brother-in-law, Chuck King. Memorials in her name to the family for a gift to Fox Developmental Center for something special would be appreciated. You may visit her Memorial Tribute at: www.fredcdames.com For further information, call Fred C. Dames Funeral Home at 815-741-5500.