DWIGHT – Judy Ann Gillespie, 68, of Dwight lost her year-long battle with acute myeloid Leukemia Tuesday, February 14, 2017 at her home surrounded by her family.

According to her wishes, cremation rites were accorded, and a remembrance dinner will be held at a later date.

Judy was born April 4, 1948 in Normal, daughter of Peter and Betty Ploense Klein. She married Gary Gillespie December 18, 1971 in Bloomington. They were married for 45 years and he survives in Dwight.

She is also survived by her mother, Betty Klein of Bloomington; daughter, Michele (Mark) Nothdorf of Wonder Lake; son, Bryan (Nikki) Gillespie of Scottsdale, Arizona; sister, Joyce Phillips of New River, Arizona; grandchildren: Elijah and Erin Nothdorf, and Skyla and Hudson Gillespie; a host of loving and dedicated friends; many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father.

Judy attended Normal community schools, graduating from Normal Com-munity High School in 1966. Judy met Gary while attending Illinois State University, where she graduated with a degree in Secondary Education with a major in Mathematics. She taught mathematics at Dwight Township High School, Reddick High School, and Herscher High School, from 1970 to 2007, touching the lives of more than two generations of young people.

Judy loved to travel and had visited all 50 states, as well as 12 foreign countries. She was very active in Jr. Woman’s Club, Dwight Historical Society, Art Institute, as well as volunteering at the Route 66 stop in Dwight and the Dwight Historical Museum. She enjoyed golfing, playing bridge, and working in her gardens.

Memorials in Judy’s honor may be directed to the charity of the donor’s choice.

