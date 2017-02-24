JOLIET – Emilie Ann Dinger, 79, of Joliet and formerly of Gardner, has joined her heavenly family. She passed away Saturday, February 18, 2017 at Silver Cross Hospital, Joliet. Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial service will be at the Church of Hope in Gardner Sunday, March 12, at 1 p.m. with visitation one hour preceding services. A luncheon will be served following services. Inurnment will be in Braceville – Gardner Cemetery at a later time. Emilie joins her two sons, Carl E. Dinger, Jr. and Charles E. Dinger; daughter, Marie Lynn Dinger; parents, Earl C. and Amanda Edmonds Deno; sister, Marcia Paterson; and former husband, Carl E. Dinger, Sr. She was born February 10, 1938 in Kankakee. She retired from Stateville Correctional Center in Joliet. She was a member of the Church of Hope in Gardner. Emilie loved knitting afghans for all her family members and also enjoyed knitting with a group called “Sit and Stitch” at the Joliet Public Library. They donated several items to Presence St. Joseph Medical Center. Surviving are two daughters: Robin (Tom) Barren of Downers Grove and Amanda K. Corsini of Joliet; six grandchildren: Ryan (Gina) Lardi, Rachel (Mark) Shell, Cathy Corsini, Sky Corsini, Jenny (neePassini) Kilmer, and Shane (Kat) Hanson. Three step-grandchildren: Gina (Andy) McDonald, Samantha (Jon) Reuter, and Antonia (Brandon) Gabry; and six great-grandchildren: Hailee, Raven, Joseph, Addison, Grace and Lyla, who were her prides and joy, also survive. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in her name may be directed to Presence St. Joseph Medical Center Volunteer Service Depart-ment, Illinois School for the Deaf, or the Church of Hope. For more information or to visit her on-line guestbook, you may log on to: www.rwpattersonfuneralho mes.com