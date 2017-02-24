Bernard ‘Barney’ Faletti, Sr.

WILMINGTON – Bernard Michael “Barney” Faletti, Sr., 76, of Wilmington passed away suddenly Monday, February 13, 2017 at his home. He was born February 19, 1940 in Braidwood, son of Joseph and Rose BertinoFaletti. He was a member of the Immaculate Conception Church in Braidwood. Barney, Sr. spent his days at Faletti Meats, where he enjoyed visiting with his customers and talking about the local sports and family. He started his days with his close friends and family, “The Coffee Crew,” solving many of the problems of the world. He loved watching his grandchildren play sports, and spending time with them fishing on the river. Surviving are his wife, Alice Foreman Faletti of Wilmington; son, Barney (Heather) Faletti, Jr. of Braidwood; grandchildren, Meghan and Michael Faletti; three brothers: Joseph (late Ruth) Faletti and Mike (Linda) Faletti, both of Braidwood; and Peter (Carol) Faletti of South Wilming-ton; and a sister, Rose (Elmer) Fick of Aurora. Also surviving are a granddaughter, Alexis Bresley; three additional children he and Alice had the pleasure of raising: Mike Cairns, Carol Huston and Robert Cairns; and several nieces and nephews. Preceding him in death were his parents; one brother, Dominic Faletti; and two sisters: Jessie Favero and Anna Faletti. On Friday, February 17, at 10 a.m., a Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated by Rev. Show Reddy Allam in Immaculate Conception Church. Interment followed in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Braidwood. A visitation was Thurs-day, February 16, from 4 until 8 p.m. at the R.W. Patterson Funeral Homes, Ltd., Braidwood Chapel. To visit his on-line guestbook, log on to www.rwpatt ersonfuneralhomes.com