HUDSON – Ashleigh L. Thalman, 24, of Hudson passed away Saturday, February 18, 2017 in Pontiac. A visitation will be held Saturday, February 25, from 12 noon until 4 p.m. at Duffy-Baier-Snedecor Funeral Home in Pontiac. Ashleigh was born September 1, 1992 in Pontiac to Russell Thalman of Odell and Debi FosdickKirgan of Pontiac. They survive. Also surviving are her son, Carson Rambo of Hudson; brothers: Joshua (Laura) Gray of El Paso; and James (Carmen) Gray of Hudson; sisters: Amy Thalman of Chenoa, Brittani Gray of Fairbury, and Katie Kirgan and Tessa Kirgan, both of Grand Rapids, Michigan; and her special friend of six years, Dan Fogarty. She was preceded in death by her grandparents. Ashleigh was a graduate of Pontiac High School, class of 2010, and graduated from Unity Cosmetology in Pontiac. She worked as a beautician in the Pontiac area. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Memorials may be made to the family for her son’s education or to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, 120 Wall Street, 29th floor, New York, NY 10005. On-line condolences may be made to the family at duffyfuneralhome.com