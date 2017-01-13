Coming of the new year I think that it usually takes something to get you going, it’s really tough to get back into the swing of things, sometimes you just need a little boost. I have to be honest, last week was rough, I wanted to be back on the couch doing nothing as opposed to being at work actually doing something. This past Sunday was the airing of the Golden Globes on NBC. I’m usually not big into TV and movie award shows, but this year there were a few to look for as they were up for nominations. The biggest ones I was watching this year were the nominations for the TV Atlanta and the writer and creator of the show, Donald Glover. I’ve been a big fan of his music for a while now, and been a fan of his previous writing for the show 30 Rock, and then his acting for the TV show “Community”. Point being, I’ve been a fan of a lot of his past work, there are people who you run into, or watch that just continuously tackle the next obstacle, some do it easier than others, but some just take on hurdle after hurdle. He won a Golden Globe Sunday night, for a show he created, from scratch, it was all his. This was probably a goal of his for a while now, since the TV show debuted this past year he probably had the idea years ago, and on Sunday he finally got to see it come to fruition. This isn’t to say that one of my goals in life is to obtain a Golden Globe, although that would be very cool. It’s just to show that 5 years ago, this was just a goal of his, every day since he’s probably taken steps to get there. I was a fan 5 years ago, and I’m a fan now. I was able to watch the growth, and see where he is today. The biggest thing to take away from it is that it’s obtainable, goals that are set today for 5 years from now, it’s possible, and it’s going to help me tackle this upcoming week. Aaron J. Boma 2016 ISU Graduate