MORRIS – Janet Louise Ziegler, 65, of Morris passed away Saturday evening, December 31, 2016 at Park Pointe Rehabilitation Center in Morris.

Visitation and video tribute were held today, Wednesday, January 4, from 4 until 8 p.m. at Reeves Funeral Home, Morris.

A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated by Rev. Ed Howe, CR Thursday, January 5, at 10 a.m. in Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Morris.

Burial: Mount Carmel Cemetery, Morris.

Janet Louise was born February 28, 1951 in Morris, daughter of Lester M. and Lois C. Dickman Thorsen. She was raised in Morris and graduated from Morris Community High School with the class of 1969.

On October 13, 1973, Janet married Ronald Ziegler in Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Morris, and together they raised their family in Morris.

Janet worked for Mazon State Bank for 12 years, until retiring in 2006. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Parish, where she taught religious education; she belonged to the Norman Homemakers Club; and was a fan of the Chicago Bears and Chicago Cubs.

Survivors include her husband of 43 years, Ronald; three children: Brenda (Jeff) Edwards of Morris; Timothy (Jerri) Ziegler of Plano; and Christian (Rickee) Ziegler of Ottawa.

Also surviving are nine grandchildren: Logan Edwards, Alexa Edwards, Graham Ziegler, Arieanna Castro, Jenisis Welch, Ethan Ziegler, Jersi Ziegler, Landen Ziegler and Wyatt Ziegler; one brother, John (Carol) Thorsen of Crown Point, Indiana; two sisters: Christine (Gordon) Gantzert of Mazon and Doris (Dan) Olloff of Freeport.

Brothers- and sisters-in-law: Pam (John) McNabb of Morris; Angela (William) Walsh of Verona; and Diane (Mark) Washburn of Morris; nieces and nephews: Karen (Chase) Olson, John (Alana) McNabb, Aaron (Addie) McNabb, Sarah (Cecil Cecirello) McNabb, Peter (Mandi) McNabb, Abby McNabb, Gary Gantzert (fiance Mira Dudchak), Katie (Jeff) Homerding, Todd Olloff, Andrew Olloff, Rob Thorsen and Kelley Thorsen; and numerous cousins and friends also survive.

Janet was preceded in death by her parents.

Preferred memorials may be made as gifts in Janet’s memory to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Family and friends may sign the guestbook, upload photographs, or share Janet’s memorial page by logging on to:

www.ReevesFuneral.com