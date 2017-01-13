STREATOR – Elaine M. Balke, 88, of Streator passed away Saturday morning, December 31, 2016 at Heritage Health, Streator.

Elaine was born June 13, 1928 in Emington, daughter of Frank and Anna Nelson Zeller. She married John “Jack” Balke July 10, 1948. He preceded her in death on November 15, 1999.

Surviving are several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews, and she was loved by many friends.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; brothers: Earl, Leo, Dale, Donald, and Francis in infancy; and sisters: Angelene Forneris, Margaret Lepic and Rita Luber.

Elaine graduated from Reddick High School in 1946 and was an inspection specialist for the Depart-ment of Defense. She worked at Lipton Tea, and retired in 1980 from Westclox in Peru.

She was a member of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church and the Altar and Rosary Society, and Streator American Legion Auxiliary. She was an avid card player and a huge football fan.

Elaine’s countless hours of giving of herself helping people will always be remembered.

Following cremation, services were held Saturday at 9:30 a.m. at Winterrowd Funeral Home, Streator.

Burial: St. Anthony’s Cemetery, Streator.

Memorials in her name may be made to St. Jude’s Children Hospital.