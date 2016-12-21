WAUSAU, WI – Sharon A. Majernik, 69, of Wausau, Wisconsin died Friday, December 16, 2016 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital. Sharon was born March 1, 1947 in Blackstone, daughter of Edward and Leona LeGare Wonders. On January 31, 1970 she married Michael Majernik in Streator. He survives. Sharon, known as “Sammy” to her husband, spent the majority of her life in Streator, where she raised her three children. Sharon worked for several local businesses and owned her own cleaning service. She was active in her church, her children’s school, and loved spending time in her flower garden. Sharon’s four granddaughters were the light of her life and her retirement years were spent close to them in Wausau, Wisconsin. She enjoyed road trips with Mike throughout the upper Midwest and winter trips to Florida in their Ford Mustang. Survivors include her husband, Michael; her children: Kimberly Majernik, Palm Harbor, Florida; Jason (Susan) Majernik and Todd (Kendra) Majernik, both of Wausau; grandchildren: Olivia, Allison, Meredith and Amelia Majernik; her siblings: Donald Wonders and Margaret (David) Shirley of Illinois; Tom (Pat) Wonders of Ohio; Linda (Bill) Ross of Missouri; and Barbara Hall and Ginger (Art) Connor, both of Illinois; as well as many nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings: Phyllis Matsko, Cecil Wonders, Alice Abell, and Dennis Wonders. Rev. Alan Burkhardt officiated at her Memorial Mass at noon, Tuesday, December 20, in The Church of St. Anne in Wausau. Visitation was from 10 a.m. until the Mass in the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to the Friends of Wisconsin State Parks. On-line condolences may be expressed at www.peterso nkraemer.com Peterson / Kraemer Fu-neral Home in Wausau was in charge of arrangements.