Delores Austin

GARDNER – Delores Esther Austin, 93, of Gardner passed away Tuesday, December 13, 2016 at Alden Estates in Shorewood. Delores was born April 2, 1923 in South Wilmington, daughter of Gaetono and Ida Bondioli Muzzarelli. She was previously employed at the Joliet Army Ammunition Plant, Grinchuck's Pants Factory, and Uniroyal. She was a member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church in South Wilmington, and the Caterpillar Retirees Club. Delores, along with her husband, John, were known for making homemade ravioli for many people and a few restaurants in the area. One year, they made more than 3,000 dozen. She loved gambling and playing bingo. One of her favorite events was the Night at the Races in South Wilmington. She loved spending time with all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and was an avid Chicago Cubs fan. Go, Cubs, Go! Surviving are two daughters: Sharon (Rodney) Ford of Gardner and Jona (Jim) Berta of Sachse, Texas; four grandchildren: Toni (Patrick) Schaner, Teri (Quin Kevin) Ford, Austin (Isa) Berta and Elyse Berta; and four great-grandchildren: Ryan Schaner, Kayle Schaner, Julia Kevin and Jack Kevin. Preceding her in death were her parents; her husband, John William Austin, who she married June 7, 1942 in Palmyra, Missouri; four brothers: Samuel Muzzarelli, Jerry Muzzarelli, Jimmy Muzzarelli, and Alfred Muzzarelli; and three sisters: Mary Densmore, Carrie Corneglio, and Lillian Christenson. A Mass of Christian Burial was Saturday, December 17, at 11 a.m. in St. Lawrence Catholic Church, South Wilmington. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery, Braidwood. Visitation was from 9 until 10:45 a.m., Saturday, at the R.W. Patterson Funeral Homes, South Wilmington Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in Delores' name may be directed to St. Lawrence Catholic Church.