IRWIN – Alex J. O’Connor, 99, of Irwin passed away Sunday, December 11, 2016 at Presence Heritage Village in Kankakee. He was born February 17, 1917 in Irwin, son of William M. and Catherine Donovan O’Connor. Alex married Lorene Mary Rabideau June 15, 1940 in St. Margaret Mary Church, Herscher. She preceded him in death, June 21, 2008. Alex was a lifelong farmer in the Irwin area. He had also worked at Armour Pharmaceutical, AO Smith, Kroehlers and Ed Taron Construction. Alex had dual-citizenship of the USA and Ireland. He was a member of St. James Church in Irwin. He is survived by five sons: Terrence John (Joy) O’Connor of Vernon Hills; G. Michael (Heeja) O’Con-nor of Glenview; Daniel L. (Janice) O’Connor and John Alex (Diane) O’Connor, both of Bourbonnais; and Timothy (Kelly) O’Connor of Irwin; and one daughter, Sheila Joyce Patras of Orland Park. Also surviving are one brother, Gerald “Jiggs” O’Connor of Kankakee; one sister-in-law, Rita O’Connor of Irwin; 14 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. Along with his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Mary Margaret Ducat; brothers: Bernard, Paul “Babe”, James, Frank and William O’Connor; and one grandson, Todd O’Connor. An 11 a.m. Mass in St. James Church, Irwin, was held Saturday, December 17, with burial following in St. James Cemetery, Irwin. Rev. Douglas Hauber and Rev. Vern Arseneau officiated. Visitation was Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass. In lieu of flowers, Masses would be appreciated. Arrangements were by Clancy – Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.