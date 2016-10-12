Steven Dwayne Fujinaga, 54 of Manville, passed away surrounded by his family on October 7, 2016 at his home in Manville.

A celebration of Steven’s life will be held from 11am to 8pm on Friday, October 14, 2016 at the Country Mansion, Dwight. A special “tribute” for Steven will be from 5-7pm. Friends and family are welcome to share in a meal during the celebration and tribute. In lieu of flowers memorials in Steven’s honor may be made to the family in order to set up a scholarship in Steven’s name to further the musical education of local students.

Steven was born on December 18, 1961 in Chicago, Illinois, the son of Ray and Amy (Yoshino) Fujinaga. He married Susan Spaniol on February 18, 1994 in Maui, Hawaii. They were married for almost 23 years; she survives in Manville.

He is also survived by a daughter; Jill (Jake) Carr of Dwight and their children Nicholas, Hunter, Payton and Dawson; son, Richard Gourley of Pontiac and his son Jeffrey and his children Marley and Carter; sisters, Jacqueline (Shan) Yeung of Waterford, Connecticut with their children David and Danny, Amanda (Richard) Steegmueller of Morton Grove, IL and their children Catherine and Jeremy, Melissa (Jeffrey) Goldman of Leesburg, Virgina, and their children Aaron, Zachary, Isaac, Ilana, brothers-in-law, Ron Livengood, Steve (Connie), Phil (Diane), Dave and Dale all a part of the Spaniol family; sisters-in-law, Barb (Jim) Willoughby, Pat (Dean) Hess, Cynthia Talty, Clare (Terry) Brust, Amy (Russ) Gass; several more nieces, nephews, greatnieces and greatnephews, and his loving dog Fuje’.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wives parents, Lawrence and Elizabeth Spaniol; brother-in-law, Raymond Spaniol; sister-in-law, Cathy Umbarger-Livengood.

He was born in Chicago and raised in Chicago Heights where he graduated from Homewood-Flossmore High School. He worked for R. R. Donnelly in Dwight and Pontiac as a technical services analyst for more than 30 years.

