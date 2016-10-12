Sherry Lynn Blackburn, 67 of Odell, passed away October 5, 2016 at her home in Odell.

Cremation rites will be accorded and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Hager Memorial Home is in charge of arrangements.

Sherry was born on April 26, 1949 in Morris, Illinois, the daughter of Ralph and Edith (Olsen) Weber. She married Paul R. Blackburn on February 9,1966 in Pontiac. He survives in Odell.

She is also survived by a daughter, Vicki Blackburn of Odell; brothers, Richard (Marsha) Weber of Florida, Ralph (Ann) Weber of Kentucky; aunt, June (Rick) Sterling of Verona; sister in law Joyce Blackburn of Dwight and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Sherry was preceded in death by her parents, a sister in law Shirley Weber and 2 grandchildren.

Sherry worked for R.R. Donnelly for nearly 25 years and also worked for Heritage Health in Dwight as a CNA. She loved spending time outdoors and had a great love for animals.

Memorials in Sherry's honor may be donated to the American Heart Association, the American Diabetes Association or the charity of the donor's choice.