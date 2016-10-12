Larry D. Marshall

Age 79, of Wilmington, IL, passed away Saturday, October 8, 2016 at his home. Born February 17, 1937 in Streator, IL. Larry retired from Caterpillar, Inc. in Joliet, IL, following 32 years of employment. He married the former Mildred “Louise” Hillenburg on August 30, 1958 in Wenona, IL. He enjoyed fishing, camping, playing cards, helping out on local farms, and spending time with his family.

Surviving are his wife, Mildred “Louise” Marshall; five sons, Michael Marshall of Braidwood, IL, Jeffrey Marshall of Wilmington, Keith (Laura) Marshall of Streator, IL, Kevin (late Carol) Marshall of Wilmington, and Jonathan (Amy) Marshall of Braidwood; two daughters, Penny Marshall of Braidwood and Julie (Larry) Bailey of Wilmington; eight grandchildren including Nathan and Matthew; four great grandchildren; three brothers; and three sisters.

Preceding him in death were his mother at childbirth, Edith Thompson; father and step-mother, Cecil and Alice Marshall; son, Dennis Marshall; one brother; and two sisters.

Cremation rites have been accorded.

Inurnment will be private.