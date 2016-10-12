John A. Himan Jr. 62, of Wilmington, formerly of Dwight and Emmington, passed away Sunday at 11:00 a.m. at his lakefront home in Wilmington. Visitation will take place on Wednesday, October 5, 2016 from 4-7 p.m. at Hager Memorial Home, Dwight. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, October 6, 2016 at 11:00 a.m. at Hager Memorial Home Dwight. Pastor Victor Randle will officiate. Burial will be at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, IL. Memorials in John’s honor may be directed to the family for education of his grandchildren.

John was born December 22, 1953 to John A. Himan Sr. and Mary Jane (Dodd) Smith. He attended Dwight grade school and graduated from the Army and Navy Academy Adult High School Division in California. He served in the navy during the Vietnam conflict.

He was proceeded in death by his mother and father. Surviving are one daughter Nicole Craig of Chillicothe, God daughter Andrea (Ryan) Longtin of Manteno and Stephanie Fisher Dwight. Two granddaughters Betsey Craig and Macelyn Longtin. One brother Jerry Himan and sister Jackie (Jeff) Jardine of Dwight and three nephews Joshua Himan, Sean (Cassie) Jardine and Joshua Jardine.

John was an active member of the Dwight VFW, the Wilmington American Legion and the Freedom Riders. He worked at Stepan Chemical and was a member of the Teamsters Joint Council 25.

John enjoyed camping and was a member of Will County Sportsman’s Club. He cherished the time he spent with his grandchildren and dog. Online condolences may be made at www. Hagermemorial.com